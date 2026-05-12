Trust vote ahead, signs of cracks in Vijay's TN alliance over astrologer as OSD. But he's got ‘rebels’ as lifeline

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay is barely a couple of days in office, but his government is already showing signs of some strain. A controversial appointment, reactions from coalition partners, and a fractured opposition party are together shaping the early political landscape of the new chapter for the actor-turned-politician.

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay during the state assembly session in Chennai on May 12.(Photo: YT/TN assembly)

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He faces a trust vote in the assembly on Wednesday, May 13, but the disagreement has not yet blown up to a dangerous levels for his nascent government. He may now have some backup anyway.

Appointment that sparked a row

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government issued an order appointing astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political) to the Chief Minister. The move was not entirely surprising to those who have followed Vijay's political rise closely.

Vettrivel, who also serves as a spokesperson for Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been practising astrology for nearly four decades. He is widely believed to have been a key adviser to Vijay through his political journey.

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{{^usCountry}} He had publicly predicted a TVK victory well before votes were counted, and was among the first to reach Vijay's residence when results confirmed his party's stunning electoral debut on May 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had publicly predicted a TVK victory well before votes were counted, and was among the first to reach Vijay's residence when results confirmed his party's stunning electoral debut on May 4. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His influence appears to extend to matters of timing as well. Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, originally scheduled for 3:45 pm on May 10, was moved forward to 10 in the morning, reportedly on Vettrivel's recommendation of a more auspicious time. Vijay has not spoken to the media, nor has his party spoken on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His influence appears to extend to matters of timing as well. Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, originally scheduled for 3:45 pm on May 10, was moved forward to 10 in the morning, reportedly on Vettrivel's recommendation of a more auspicious time. Vijay has not spoken to the media, nor has his party spoken on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

Vettrivel, a well-known astrologer and spiritual mentor in Tamil Nadu, is believed to have played a key advisory role in Vijay’s political journey.

{{^usCountry}} Coalition partners push back {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coalition partners push back {{/usCountry}}

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The sharpest criticism came not from the opposition, but from within Vijay's own coalition. Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil posted on X asking why an astrologer would require an OSD position at all. VCK General Secretary D Ravikumar called the appointment "unacceptable in a secular government", and urged the CM to reconsider.

CPM central committee member Shanmugam P went further, arguing that appointing an astrologer as a political adviser at government expense would only serve to increase public faith in astrology — something he said was against the Constitution that calls for a scientific temper.

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However, later in the day, continuing with his thanksgiving and courtesy outreach, Vijay met leaders of the allies IUML, VCK and Congress.

The criticism over matters of rationality-vs-astrology carries particular weight as major parties such as the DMK have historically taken a firm stand against superstitions.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Congress leader Girish Chodankar in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

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Vijay's TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, short of the 118 needed for a majority. His government came into being because the Indian National Congress, the VCK, the CPI and the CPM chose to back him, as did the IUML.

Rebel lifeline from AIADMK

Even as Vijay manages friction from his allies, a potential new source of support is emerging from an unexpected direction — the opposition benches.

The AIADMK, once the dominant force in Tamil Nadu politics alongside the DMK, had a bruising election. The party won only 47 of the 164 seats it contested, ending up in third place behind TVK and DMK.

The defeat has since triggered a visible internal crisis.

Senior leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam have broken with party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), alleging that he had been open to supporting a DMK-AIADMK government in order to keep TVK out of power. That, they said, went against the party's core principles.

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Shanmugam has claimed that around 30 AIADMK MLAs now back Vijay's government.

On Tuesday, Vijay visited Shanmugam's Chennai residence, where some from the rebel faction formally extended their support. Shanmugam framed the move in nostalgic terms, invoking the legacy of Jayalalithaa and saying the party needed “a new life”.

AIADMK's official response, under EPS's control, termed the rebels “liars”, and accused them of chasing ministerial posts in the TVK cabinet. The EPS camp claimed that the party cadre remained firmly behind the General Secretary. Voting against party whip can endanger the future of rebel AIADMK MLAs under the anti-defection law.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aarish Chhabra ...Read More Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time. Read Less

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