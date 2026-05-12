Vijay’s astrologer Vettrivel appointed officer on special duty to Tamil Nadu CM

TVK chief and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay has appointed his longtime astrologer and spiritual advisor, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as Officer on Special Duty (Political) to the Chief Minister, according to a government order issued on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI)

The order stated that Vettrivel has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister (Political) “from the date of his joining”.

The appointment comes just days after Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister following the surprise electoral success of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Astrologer who guided Vijay’s political journey Vettrivel, a well-known astrologer and spiritual mentor in Tamil Nadu, is believed to have played a key advisory role in Vijay’s political journey. Political observers in the state say he had predicted Vijay’s electoral victory long before the results were announced.

Vijay was initially expected to take oath as Chief Minister on May 10 at 3.45 pm. However, the swearing-in ceremony was later advanced to 10 am following advice from Vettrivel, who reportedly suggested the revised timing based on an auspicious “muhurat”.

The actor-turned-politician eventually took oath on Sunday after Tamil Nadu Governor accepted his claim to form the government. The development came after several rounds of uncertainty and reported delays in the approval process.

Vettrivel was among the first people to congratulate Vijay after TVK’s victory, reaching the leader’s residence soon after the results became clear.

Veteran astrologer with political connections Known for his influence in Tamil Nadu political circles, Vettrivel has reportedly been practising astrology for nearly four decades. Several prominent political leaders are said to have consulted him over the years.

Political observers have often linked former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa with Vettrivel, claiming that many major political decisions during her tenure were taken after consulting the astrologer.

Apart from his political connections, Vettrivel also shares astrological advice through social media platforms and maintains a strong public following in the state.

TVK’s stunning debut in Tamil Nadu politics Founded a little over two years ago, TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly in its electoral debut, ending decades of dominance by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The party won 108 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 118. However, parties including the Congress and the VCK extended support to Vijay, enabling him to form the government.