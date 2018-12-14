‘Truth has only one version’: Arun Jaitley trashes Cong demand for JPC on Rafale

The ruling BJP has rolled out its big guns for rapid-fire attacks on the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court’s dismissed petitions that sought a CBI probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets by the government.

Hours after BJP chief Amit Shah demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against the government over the Rafale deal, the BJP-led government fielded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to deliver a stinging takedown of the Congress.

Jaitley also unequivocally also rejected the Congress’ demand to set up a joint parliamentary committee of lawmakers to investigate the deal.

“The deaf will never hear an answer,” he said.

Jaitley, who has also held the defence portfolio in the past, said the JPC, which comprises lawmakers, was not the right forum to look into the deal; a judicial body such as the Supreme Court was.

“Investigations and review of this kind can never be done by a body capable of partisan divisions,” he said, recalling that a JPC constituted to look into allegations of corruption in the Bofors case too “had split on partisan lines”.

In its response to Friday’s court verdict, the Congress had underlined that it had always believed that the Supreme Court was not equipped to inquire into such charges since it would involve an elaborate examination of related files.

“If they have nothing to hide, I challenge Modi ji and his government to submit to a JPC probe which will question and go into the corruption in the defence deal,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 17:06 IST