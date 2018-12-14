‘Half-baked information to SC’: Congress on Rafale verdict

As the BJP scaled up its offensive on Rahul Gandhi after the court’s clean chit to the Rafale deal, the Congress sought to counter the perception that the Supreme Court decision was a setback to the party’s offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deal to buy 36 French-made 36 Rafale fighter jets.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Congress did not believe that the Supreme Court was the right forum to decide if there should be a probe into the Rafale deal. Only the joint parliamentary committee comprising lawmakers is equipped to probe the deal and examine the file notings in the contract, he said.

“If they have nothing to hide, I challenge Modi ji and his government to submit to a JPC probe which will question and go into the corruption in the defence deal,” he said.

“The verdict of the Supreme Court is a validation of what the Congress party stated months ago that the Supreme Court is not the forum to decide such sensitive defence contracts,” Surjewala said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the government had given “one-sided half-baked information to the Supreme Court, which has not been scrutinised by anyone”.

“There is a multi-layered corruption in the deal. We know that Supreme Court has no powers to look into all the aspects. So Congress never went to Supreme Court,” Surjewala said, responding to rapid-fire attacks by the government’s top ministers.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 16:14 IST