After Rafale deal ruling, Amit Shah’s counter-offensive on Rahul Gandhi and some questions

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday launched a stinging attack on the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi for levying allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet deal, in which the Supreme Court has given the government a clean chit.

“Truth has triumphed... Biggest attempt to mislead country since Independence... It’s a slap on the face of politics of falsehood,” said Amit Shah.

“The court held that this is not a case of commercial favouritism... this demolishes the entire campaign,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi should apologise that he tried to create suspicions in the mind of the soldiers and people... He has attempted to jeopardise the nation’s security,” he said, reading out from the Supreme Court verdict.

Shah also hurled a bunch of questions, demanding that Rahul Gandhi should answer them.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi - what was source of your information. At whose behest were you were making such allegations... Why didn’t your government finalise the deal between 2007 and 2014. Was it waiting for a commission,” he said.

Shah also asked why Congress governments had not gone for government to government deals in the past.

“We did not say anything so far. In every meeting, he raised suspicions about the deal. Now the Supreme Court has clarified. He should now reveal his source,” the BJP president said.

“All thieves got together and said watchman is a thief... Now we know it is because the thieves were scared of the watchman,” Amit Shah said.

The BJP chief said he also had some advice for Rahul Gandhi, who he described as “childish”. “If you can throw dirt at the Sun... it will fall back on you,” he said.

The Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar defence deal.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Every deal is not Bofors deal.” “It is the culture and tradition of Congress and its top leadership to mint money from such deals on the cost of country’s national security,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false allegations against him and questioning his credibility, he added. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there is a necessity for fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without the jets.

The CJI, who read out the judgement for the three-judge bench, said no reasons were found to interfere in the procurement process for the fighter jets.

The verdict was pronounced on a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into deal.

