Live: ‘Slap on politics of falsehood’: BJP chief Amit Shah attacks Congress after Rafale ruling

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday launched an attack on Congress, which has been attacked by the Congress for months over the Rafale fighter jet deal, and demanded an apology from the party. “Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Tomar demanded in parliament soon after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions that had sought a probe.

Here are the live updates:

1:26 pm IST ‘They are running away from discussion, we are ready to discuss issue’ “JPC is formed only when there is a discussion in the House. We are ready to discuss this issue in Parliament. Why are they running away from discussion? No matter how much time they need, we will request the Speaker to have a discussion on this,” Amit Shah said.





1:23 pm IST Rahul Gandhi put the security of country in danger Attacking the Congress president, the BJP chief said that by trying to stop the procedure to buy the aircraft, Rahul Gandhi has put the security of country in danger.





1:20 pm IST ‘Congress kept repeating false allegations for years, must apologise’ The BJP chief also said that no matter how much mud one splashes on the Sun, it does not lose its light. For such a long time, Congress kept repeating false allegations against our government.





1:17 pm IST SC has brought the truth out, says Shah All the deals during Congress’ time, there were middlemen involved. All the deals in Modi’s time between government to government. We have not said anything yet. Today, the SC has brought the truth out,” the BJP chief said.





1:15 pm IST Who is Rahul’s source of information? asks Amit Shah I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, who gives him these information. Who is his source of information? The people of the country want to know,” said Amit Shah.



