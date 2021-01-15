'Trying to make some decisions ...': Satabdi Roy's post amid exodus from TMC

Amid the exodus of party bigwigs ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, a post apparently written by Trinamool's Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy has triggered speculation whether the actor-turned-politician who has been with the party since her political debut is all set to bid adieu to Mamata Banerjee's party.

The message has been posted on the page of Satabdi Roy's fan club and claims to be a statement of the MP.

Addressed to her constituency people, the message in Bengali reads: "Good wishes for 2021. Be safe and healthy. I have a close and continuous connection with this constituency. But recently many people have been asking me why I am missing from several party programmes. I want to tell them that I want to attend all programmes. I like to be among you people. But I don't get to know about many programmes and if I am not even informed about events in my constituency, then how can I go. This saddens me as well. For the last 10 years, I have spent more time with you than with my families. Even my enemies won't be able to discredit me. So this year I am trying to make some decisions so that I can spend the entire time with you. I am grateful to you. You have been supporting me since 2009. Hope you will support me in the coming days too. Not only after I became an MP, but I have also always received immense love from the people of Bengal just as Satabdi Roy. I will try to stick to my commitment. If I take any decision, will let you know on January 16m Saturday at 2pm."

Last year on December 28, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited Birbhum where Satabdi Roy was seen with her.

In the run-up to the polls in West Bengal, a number of TMC leaders have crossed the side and joined the BJP — the exit of former minister Suvendu Adhikari being the most noteworthy among them. Along with Suvendu, 35 TMC leaders, including five MLAs and an MP, joined the BJP. The Trinamool, however, is shrugging off the issue of the exits and said several BJP leaders of the state have expressed interest in switching over to TMC as well. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijavargiya has recently claimed in Indore that 41 TMC MLAs are in touch with the party.

"But we are looking at who should be admitted to the party and who should not be. We have decided that among these legislators, we will not take those whose image is not good," Vijayvargiya said.

Countering this claim, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said seven BJP MPs will join the TMC soon.

Satabdi Roy's name cropped up in the ₹10,000 crore Saradha chit fund scam, as she was one of the brand ambassadors of the group. But Satabdi later returned the money that she received from Saradha to the Enforcement Directorate.