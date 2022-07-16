TS Singh Deo resigns as panchayat minister in Baghel govt, to retain other portfolios

TS Singh Deo, a minister in Bhupesh Singh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh, on Saturday said he had decided to resign from the panchayat and rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the cabinet.

Singh Deo, known as a rival of Baghel in the state Congress with chief ministerial ambitions, will remain the minister for health and family welfare, medical education, 20-point implementation and commercial tax (GST) departments.

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singhdeo resigns from the post of state's Panchayat & Rural Development Minister pic.twitter.com/eG7oiIocMl — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

"I have decided to resign from the panchayat and rural development department," Singh Deo said.

"I have decided to dissociate myself from this department last (Friday) night itself. After considering it thoroughly today, I am sending my resignation to the Chief Minister," Singh Deo, who represents the Ambikapur assembly constituency in the Surguja region, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

