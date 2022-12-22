Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TTD executive officer’s son dies 3 days after heart attack

Published on Dec 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST

Chandramouli Reddy, a software engineer, was scheduled to marry the daughter of industrialist A J Sekhar Reddy at Tirumala on January 26. Sekhar Reddy is also chairman of TTD’s Chennai advisory council.

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) executive officer A V Dharma Reddy’s son A V Chandramouli Reddy (28) passed away on Wednesday, three days after he suffered cardiac arrest, doctors at a Chennai hospital declared.

A medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said Chandramouli Reddy, who was admitted to the hospital on December 18 due to sudden cardiac arrest, died despite the best efforts by the multi-disciplinary medical and nursing team.

“He was in an extremely critical state on multiple organ support. Doctors had done ECMO and placed a stent in a completely occluded coronary artery soon after he was brought to the hospital,” an earlier bulletin from the hospital said.

Chandramouli Reddy, a software engineer, was scheduled to marry the daughter of industrialist A J Sekhar Reddy at Tirumala on January 26. Sekhar Reddy is also chairman of TTD’s Chennai advisory council.

The engagement took place recently and both the families were busy making arrangements for the marriage. He suffered a massive stroke while distributing wedding cards among relatives and friends in Chennai.

Dharma Reddy, a Indian defence estates services (IDES) officer, had been on deputation to the TTD for the last three and a half years as a special officer. Recently, he was appointed as full-time executive officer of the TTD.

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

