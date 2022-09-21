TTD unveils app to help pilgrims overcome language problem

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the affairs of Lord Venkateshwara temple on Tirumala, introduced a mobile application on Wednesday, making it easier for pilgrims from different parts of the country to locate places of accommodation, tourist spots and shopping areas and also in finding various facilities being offered on the hill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mobile application can be downloaded by the pilgrims on the QR code available in the languages of their choice.

TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, who had the trial run of the new QR code facility at his camp office on Wednesday, said pilgrims coming from different parts of the country and speaking in different languages won’t have to struggle to get any information about the facilities being offered on the holy hills.

The new facility will be first implemented on a trial basis during the forthcoming 10-day-long Brahmotsavams (celestial festivities) of Lord Venkateshwara commencing on September 27. “It will be made available to Srivari Sevaks (volunteers) who render free services at different places in Tirumala on the trial basis,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reddy said a large number of volunteers, representing 13 states across the country, would be engaged to extend various services to the lakhs of pilgrims coming to Tirumala to take part in Brahmotsavams.

“Especially, the volunteers coming from northern and eastern states face difficulty in searching the places where they are allotted duty due to the language barrier. The new mobile application will help them overcome the problem as all the information can be made available in their respective languages once they scan the QR code,” he said.

The new facility will provide an easy way out to reach the required destination with ease. “All they have to do is to scan the QR code on their smart phones and get instant directions to over 40 locations in Tirumala including CRO, Additional EO Office, all cottages, rest houses, laddu counters, Vaikuntam queue complex, vigilance office, hospitals, museum, mutts, mada streets, police station, luggage and mobile storage units and others,” Reddy said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the new technology initiative was developed jointly by the TTD engineering and public relations division and it would be useful for the devotees to a great extent.

The EO instructed TTD public relations officer Dr Thalari Ravi to pilot the QR code facility on the volunteers during the ensuing annual festival which will be of a great help to them to identify and reach their specified service locations to offer services to pilgrims every day without any confusion and delay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON