Tuition teacher held for sexually assaulting minor in Kerala

The Kerala police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old tuition teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy after giving him liquor in Thrissur district.

Police said the Class 11 student had joined the accused’s tuition class during the Covid-19 pandemic, when all educational institutions were shut as part of measures to curb the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the incident came to light on Friday, when the survivor’s parents approached his school after noticing a change in his behaviour.

The school authorities later sent him for counselling where he revealed about the assault, and the teacher was subsequently arrested.

During counselling, the boy reportedly told the counsellors that the tuition teacher raped him several times after giving him liquor.

The minor was later sent for medical examination and detailed reports of the same are awaited.

Police said the accused used to work as a trainer at a gym before starting tuition classes. She has been arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, said an official. Police have also started an investigation to ascertain if there are more victims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have strictly instructed all, including the media not to disclose the place, school or identity of the accused. The accused was produced in a court and remanded her in police custody for four days,” a senior police official said.