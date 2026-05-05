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TVK chief Vijay has requested Congress support to form TN govt: KC Venugopal

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the assembly elections, winning 108 seats, but remains 10 short of the majority mark needed to stake claim to power.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 09:13 pm IST
Written by HT News Desk
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Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has reached out to the Congress seeking support to form the government in Tamil Nadu, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay greets the crowd from his father's residence as his party leads during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab)

The Vijay-led party emerged as the single largest formation in the ssembly elections, winning 108 seats, but remains 10 short of the majority mark needed to stake claim to power. The Congress, which secured five seats, is yet to take a final call on extending support.

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Vijay has won from both constituencies he contested, which are Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. As per Election Commission rules, he must vacate one seat. TVK sources indicate he is likely to give up the Tiruchirappalli seat, said a PTI report.

If he does so, TVK’s tally will drop from 108 to 107. The numbers become tighter as the party’s Speaker, once elected, will not vote during a confidence motion, reducing the effective strength to 106.

 
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