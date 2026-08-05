Chennai, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the TVK government's first Budget in the Assembly and hailed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for several initiatives, including halting the practice of "cut" in tenders for some parties and individuals.

TVK govt presents first Budget in Assembly, Fin Min hails Vijay for halting kickbacks in tenders

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The government also allotted over ₹1300 crore for two gold assistance schemes both key promises of the TVK, while asserting steps were being taken to bring Tamil Nadu out of "financial crunch."

Reiterating that the TVK regime opposes NEET, Wilson urged the Centre to scrap the qualifying test and revert to the old method of medical admissions based on class 12 marks.

The minister said ₹812 crore is the allocation for the "gold coin, silk saree scheme" for women beneficiaries, wherein eight gm gold and a silk saree would be provided to brides during their wedding.

The government has allotted ₹560 crore for the gold ring scheme for newborns in government hospitals, an electoral assurance of the Vijay-led TVK and ₹2,000 crore to the laptop scheme for college students under the "Vettri Madikanini Thittam."

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{{^usCountry}} Further, the Haj subsidy for first time pilgrims through the Haj Committee will be increased to ₹35,000 from ₹25,000, he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the Haj subsidy for first time pilgrims through the Haj Committee will be increased to ₹35,000 from ₹25,000, he noted. {{/usCountry}}

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Wilson said several steps were being taken to bring the state out of "financial crunch". The TVK government had earlier issued a "white paper" on state finances, saying the outstanding debt stood at around ₹10 lakh crore.

He said CM Vijay had made a big achievement by stopping "cut" in tenders to some parties and individuals and assured steps to ensure that revenue directly reached the government treasury.

He also listed reformative initiatives, including transparency in tenders.

The minister announced a modernisation plan for schools and set apart ₹300 crore for it for the current year.

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He earmarked ₹125 crore for ultra modern government residential schools scheme named after iconic leader, former chief minister K Kamaraj. For the "Drug-free TN" plan, ₹7 crore has been earmarked.

The minister listed initiatives of the TVK regime such as closure of 717 liquor outlets and 200 units of free power to domestic consumers.

He outlined steps under the visionary schemes, which includes women empowerment and upholding social justice and housing for all.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.