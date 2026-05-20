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TVK has appealed to alliance parties to join cabinet: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

The minister for Public Works Department (PWD) and sports development said it is the intention of the chief minister that the leaders and parties operating on the basis of social justice should join

Published on: May 20, 2026 11:41 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) requested its alliance partners on Wednesday to join the chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led cabinet, party general secretary Aadhav Arjuna said.

Aadhav Arjuna added that the parties were holding a meeting and will inform the government on their decision. (IANS picture)

The minister for Public Works Department (PWD) and sports development said it is the intention of the chief minister that the leaders and parties operating on the basis of social justice should join.

“The chief minister would formally announce it (the details about legislators joining the cabinet). He has emphasised that the alliance parties should join the cabinet. Similarly, the Left parties have decided to offer outside support to us. We will always respect that. This government will be a government for social justice and we stand firm on the secular policy,” Arjuna told media persons.

“The party (TVK) has invited Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan to take part in the cabinet. We humbly request that our Islamic brothers of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) should also be in the cabinet. We have emphasised this to the leaders”, he said.

 
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