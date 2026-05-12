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TVK official arrested in 25 crore fraud case in Tamil Nadu

Some protesters demanded that police hand over the conman, a functionary of Vijay's TVK, to them so that they can “take care of him themselves”.

Published on: May 12, 2026 09:02 am IST
By HT News Desk
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An official of actor-politician Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has been arrested in connection with an alleged financial fraud case involving more than 25 crore in Pudukkottai, police said on Monday.

Officials alleged that Saravanan collected more than 25 crore from over 100 people but later failed to repay them.

The accused, identified as Saravanan, is a central district executive committee member of the party and belongs to the Thiruvappur area of Pudukkottai city. He was arrested by the District Crime Branch police following multiple complaints from investors who alleged that he had collected huge sums of money from them by promising high returns.

The fraud

Saravanan had allegedly borrowed money from prominent individuals and private lenders in and around Pudukkottai over the past several years. Investigators told ANI that he collected amounts ranging from 30 lakh to 1.5 crore from different persons, often assuring them of lucrative returns on investment.

Police said that in some instances, the accused allegedly cited his mother's ill health and other personal emergencies while seeking money from lenders.

Tension prevailed at the office of the Superintendent of Police after news of the arrest spread, with more than 100 affected persons gathering at the premises demanding action against the accused. Some protesters reportedly demanded that Saravanan be handed over to them, saying they would “take care of him themselves”.

Police officials later pacified the crowd and assured them that a formal case had been registered against the accused and that he would be produced before a court. Officials also said Saravanan would be taken into custody for further investigation and that efforts would be made to recover the money and return it to the victims.

Arrest days after Vijay becomes CM

The arrest comes just days after Vijay took oath as the Tamil Nadu chief minister. TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the state but fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly. The party later secured the backing of smaller regional outfits and independent MLAs to stake claim to form the government.

The election marked a major political shift in Tamil Nadu, ending the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK-led alliances in the state.

 
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