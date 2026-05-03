TVK's Aadhav Arjuna in the race from Tamil Nadu's Villivakkam in 2026 polls: 5 facts

Aadhav Arjuna is a politician and a sports administrator from Tamil Nadu, who is contesting from the Villivakkam assembly constituency on actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ticket.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and actor Vijay announces the candidates for 2026 Assembly Elections, in Chennai on Sunday. TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna also present. (TVK Social Media)

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Arjuna currently serves as the general secretary for election campaign management of TVK. Apart from his political career, he also serves as the general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association and president of the Basketball Federation of India.

Villivakkam constituency, where Arjuna is contesting from, falls within the limits of the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat and is currently represented by the DMK's A. Vetriazhagan. For the 2026 polls, Arjuna is against Karthik Mohan of the DMK and S. R. Vijayakumar of the AIADMK.

Also Read: DMK’s KS Ravinchandran calls TVK a ‘toddler party’ at Pulinthope rally

5 Key facts about Aadhav Arjuna

Born on April 12, 1982, in Tamil Nadu, Aadhav Arjuna has played an active role in the field of sports administration, having worked in administration of sports such as basketball and football through organisations including the All India Football Federation. He has worked on promoting sports at the grassroots level and strengthening sports development in the state.

Tamil Nadu, Aadhav Arjuna has played an active role in the field of sports administration, having worked in administration of sports such as basketball and football through organisations including the All India Football Federation. He has worked on promoting sports at the grassroots level and strengthening sports development in the state. In 2015, Aadhav Arjuna entered the world of politics when he joined the DMK party as part of their election strategy team. Subsequently, he switched allegiance to the VCK party, where he worked as the deputy general secretary.

At present, Arjuna holds the position of general secretary of election campaign management in actor Vijay's TVK party. He was appointed to this position in 2025 to lead the party’s election strategy and campaign planning. In this role, he was responsible for organizing outreach efforts and strengthening the party’s presence ahead of elections.

Aadhav Arjuna was elected president of the Basketball Federation of India in 2023. He won this position by beating his opponent by securing 38 votes out of 39. The main aim of his presidency has been to create partnerships internationally, particularly with the NBA.

He was also involved in a controversy in 2026 after he claimed that the DMK had pressured actor Rajinikanth to stay out of politics. The claim was denied by Rajinikanth, and Arjuna later issued an apology following criticism over his remarks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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