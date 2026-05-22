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Twisha Sharma death case latest updates: Husband Samarth Singh taken into custody by Bhopal Police

Twisha Sharma originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 07:26 pm IST
By Karishma Ayaldasani
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Samarth Singh, absconding husband of Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week in Bhopal, has been taken into custody by Bhopal Police on Friday. Earlier today, Singh had reached the Jabalpur district court to surrender, his lawyer said. Visuals showed Singh arriving at the court wearing a cap, sunglasses, a gamcha and a face mask.

Visuals show Singh arriving wearing a cap, sunglasses, gamcha and face mask.(Screengrab/HT)

However, the court directed him to surrender before the appropriate court having jurisdiction in the matter, news agency PTI reported.

The development came around an hour after he withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Here are top developments from the case:

Court orders second post-mortem: Family members of Twisha Sharma on Friday said the court has accepted their request and ordered a second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma’s body after her family’s request was accepted. The procedure will be carried out by a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Also Read: Why did Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law call judges, CCTV vendors? Family seeks answers

Notice issued to Giribala Singh: The High Court on Friday also issued a notice to Twisha Singh's mother-in-law and ex-judge Giribala Singh, named in the case as an accused along with Samarth, on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail filed by Twisha's father as well as the state government. Police had also issued the third and final notice for recording of statement to Giribala Singh on Thursday.

What had happened? Twisha Sharma originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension. Her family alleged foul play and pointed to injury marks on her body. They claimed she had told them that her husband had assaulted her. She married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karishma Ayaldasani

Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.

She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.

Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.

Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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