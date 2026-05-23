Twisha Sharma death probe reaches SC, CJI Surya Kant to hear case on May 25

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged dowry death case linked to Twisha Sharma, with the matter scheduled to be heard on May 25 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital house in Bhopal on May 12(Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to details available on the Supreme Court’s case status portal, the matter has been registered as “In Re: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Girl at Her Matrimonial Home.”

The case is slated to come up before a three-judge bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi.

The apex court’s intervention comes amid mounting allegations by Sharma’s family over the handling of the investigation into her death. The family has alleged procedural lapses and institutional bias in the probe, while also seeking scrutiny of evidence and phone records connected to the case.

The Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance indicates that the court has independently decided to examine the matter owing to the seriousness of the allegations and concerns surrounding the investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Bagh Mugalia Extension on May 12, months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh. Her family alleged that she had faced dowry-related harassment and raised questions over the circumstances leading to her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Bagh Mugalia Extension on May 12, months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh. Her family alleged that she had faced dowry-related harassment and raised questions over the circumstances leading to her death. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The matter later drew wider attention after Twisha’s family sought scrutiny of calls allegedly made by her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, to judicial officials and CCTV technicians shortly after the incident. The family also sought an investigation into digital evidence and phone records linked to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter later drew wider attention after Twisha’s family sought scrutiny of calls allegedly made by her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, to judicial officials and CCTV technicians shortly after the incident. The family also sought an investigation into digital evidence and phone records linked to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following petitions filed by the family, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second autopsy to be conducted by a specialised medical team from AIIMS Delhi after objections were raised over the findings of the first post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following petitions filed by the family, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second autopsy to be conducted by a specialised medical team from AIIMS Delhi after objections were raised over the findings of the first post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state government would recommend a CBI probe into the case. Samarth Singh, who had remained untraceable after Twisha’s death, was later taken into custody after appearing before a court in Bhopal. A local court subsequently sent him to police custody for interrogation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON