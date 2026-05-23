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Twisha Sharma death probe reaches SC, CJI Surya Kant to hear case on May 25

Twisha Sharma case: The court's intervention follows family allegations of procedural lapses in the investigation.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 09:50 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged dowry death case linked to Twisha Sharma, with the matter scheduled to be heard on May 25 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital house in Bhopal on May 12(Instagram)

According to details available on the Supreme Court’s case status portal, the matter has been registered as “In Re: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Girl at Her Matrimonial Home.”

The case is slated to come up before a three-judge bench comprising CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi.

The apex court’s intervention comes amid mounting allegations by Sharma’s family over the handling of the investigation into her death. The family has alleged procedural lapses and institutional bias in the probe, while also seeking scrutiny of evidence and phone records connected to the case.

The Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance indicates that the court has independently decided to examine the matter owing to the seriousness of the allegations and concerns surrounding the investigation.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state government would recommend a CBI probe into the case. Samarth Singh, who had remained untraceable after Twisha’s death, was later taken into custody after appearing before a court in Bhopal. A local court subsequently sent him to police custody for interrogation.

 
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