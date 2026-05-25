Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Supreme Court begins suo motu hearing of ‘dowry death’ case
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: The matter has been registered as “In Re: Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home” and is being heard by a bench led by CJI Surya Kant, justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday a suo motu case concerning the death of 32-year-old actor-model Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh, amid mounting allegations of institutional bias, procedural irregularities and possible lapses in the investigation. ...Read More
The matter has been registered as “In Re: Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home” and will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court took cognisance based on media reports and the surrounding circumstances linked to the case.
Probe under scrutiny
Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida who married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, barely five months after her wedding. Her family has accused Samarth and his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment, mental and physical torture, and murder. The accused family has denied the allegations and maintained that Twisha died by suicide.
The case has drawn national attention following allegations of delays in registering the FIR, inconsistencies in the initial post-mortem examination, questions over the handling of CCTV footage, and claims of influence in the probe. The investigation is currently being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second post-mortem to be conducted by a specialised team from AIIMS Delhi, citing serious concerns about the first autopsy report and the need to preserve public confidence in the investigation. The procedure was directed to be videographed. Reports around the first autopsy pointed to alleged discrepancies relating to injuries, forensic procedures and handling of the alleged ligature material.
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala, with the matter also scheduled to be heard by the Jabalpur High Court on Monday.
Husband in police custody
Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, who had allegedly been absconding for several days after the incident, surrendered before the police on Friday and was remanded to seven days of police custody by a Bhopal court on Saturday in connection with offences relating to dowry death and harassment.
The court also ordered the seizure of his passport. Investigators said he would be questioned regarding the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death, WhatsApp chats and allegations levelled by her family.
Police have also issued notices to Giribala, though she has claimed she did not receive them and said she was willing to cooperate with investigators.
The case has also triggered public outrage after several remarks made by Giribala in media interviews drew criticism. In one purported audio clip that surfaced online, Twisha’s family alleged the retired judge questioned her daughter-in-law’s character. Giribala also publicly claimed Twisha was undergoing psychiatric treatment and accused her of substance abuse, allegations strongly contested by the victim’s family.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 25 May 2026 11:02:33 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Hearing begins
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court has begun hearing Twisha Sharma's case. Follow this blog for latest updates.
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:51:25 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Who will hear the case?
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: The case will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
The apex court took cognisance based on media reports and surrounding circumstances linked
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:44:02 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Congress leader says Twisha's mother-in-law's attitude ‘shocking’
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Congress leader Mumtaz Patel raised concerns over Twisha's death and said the conduct and behaviour of her mother-in-law, Judge Giriwala, appeared "very shocking", adding that it gave the impression that the victim was "very sad".
Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "The attitude of her mother-in-law, Judge Giriwala, was very shocking. Her attitude, her reasoning and her body language made me believe that somewhere Twisha was very sad. Now the case will proceed; today, it is being done from another angle as well."
She also said, "Whether it is murder or not, the court will decide, but she has been driven in whatever way to die. I often blame women, also because somewhere women also carry forward this condition of theirs and then apply it to their daughters or their daughters-in-law... unless this mindset changes, the society will not change... women should come forward... what happens in this case remains to be seen, but we sincerely hope and pray that Twisha gets the justice she deserves."
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:31:10 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Sharma SC hearing LIVE: When will the case be taken up?
While the Supreme Court has not given any specific time for taking the Twisha Sharma death case hearing scheduled for today, it is expected in the first half before 12 noon.
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:20:40 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: What Samarth Singh's lawyer has said
In the ongoing investigation into the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma, Gyanendra Sharma, the advocate for the accused Samarth Singh, has claimed that the family is fully cooperating with the authorities and maintains that the incident was a suicide.
Speaking on the current status of the case, Advocate Gyanendra Sharma said, "On 12 May, Twisha Sharma's suicide was reported. Legal formalities followed. The case is now under CBI investigation, and a second post-mortem is being conducted. The family has no objection, wanting the truth to come out."
Regarding the accused's legal standing, the advocate clarified that Samarth Singh has surrendered to the law.
"Samarth's bail was rejected, he surrendered, and proceedings continue in Jabalpur. As far as Giribala Singh's bail is concerned, the matter is pending in court. She has cooperated with no allegations in her long judicial career," he added.
The defence has categorically dismissed the allegations of dowry harassment that have been levelled against the family.
Gyanendra Sharma stated, "The family denies dowry-related accusations, calling them baseless. Both families are educated and come from strong backgrounds. The couple met through a matrimonial site. The Supreme Court has taken cognisance, and the family hopes for justice."
Providing a timeline of the night of the incident based on available evidence, the advocate claimed that CCTV footage supports the family's version of events.
"As CCTV footage shows, Samarth, his mother, and Twisha were sitting in the hall around 8:30-9:00 pm on 12 May. Twisha later went upstairs after speaking to her mother on the phone. Later, family members found her hanging," Sharma said.
He further described the immediate reaction of Samarth Singh upon discovering his wife.
"Samarth tried to lift her down, called his mother and the house help, attempted CPR, and rushed her to the hospital. Police were informed immediately," the advocate said.
Addressing reports that the accused had attempted to evade the police, Sharma stated that Samarth was merely following legal recourse.
"The family members are cooperating with the investigation team. Allegations that Samarth absconded are incorrect. He pursued anticipatory bail under legal provisions before surrendering," he concluded.
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:16:10 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Father thanks CJI for suo motu cognisance of the case
On hearing in the Supreme Court, High Court and District Court, Twisha Sharma's father, Navnidhi Sharma, says, "This is a very good step. Heartfelt gratitude to the CJI for taking cognisance of this case. This will set a precedent, strengthen people's trust in the system, and today is a big day with three hearings. We hope the process of justice moves forward. There has already been significant tampering. The crime scene was left open, evidence was compromised, and even after anticipatory bail, videography was conducted at the massage parlour. It is clear that an attempt is being made to manipulate the narrative and present a pre-designed version to the world. I trust the investigating agency will expose the truth. I had requested yesterday as well that a CBI probe should begin immediately so that whatever evidence remains can still help the investigation move forward..."
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:14:08 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Twisha Sharma cremated after 2nd autopsy
Nearly two weeks after she died due to alleged dowry harassment in Bhopal, a second post-mortem was conducted on the body of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma on Sunday. Shortly after, it was handed over to her family. Visuals showed her body being brought out of AIIMS Bhopal and put in a hearse van.
She was cremated later in the evening at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat.
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:10:15 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Second autopsy report to take time, doctor says
Following the sceond autopsy of Twisha Sharma, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS Delhi, stated that the final report will require additional time to ensure a comprehensive analysis.
"Twisha's autopsy report will take time, since some laboratory test is needed..like histopathology and viscera tests," Dr. Gupta explained.
According to Dr Gupta, the team is expected to return to the national capital from Bhopal tomorrow, bringing with them a thorough record of the findings.
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:08:12 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Congress leader says 'mother-in-law's attitude was shocking'
Congress leader Mumtaz Patel has expressed concern over the death of Twisha, saying the behaviour and conduct of her mother-in-law, Judge Giriwala, appeared "very shocking" and gave the impression that the victim was "very sad."
She said the case is now being examined from multiple angles, adding that while the court will decide whether it is a case of murder or not, she felt the victim had been "driven in whatever way to die."
Patel also remarked that societal attitudes within families often contribute to such situations and called for a change in mindset, urging women to come forward and speak out, while hoping that Twisha gets justice.
While speaking with ANI, Patel said, "The attitude of her mother-in-law, Judge Giriwala, was very shocking. Her attitude, her reasoning and her body language made me believe that somewhere Twisha was very sad. Now the case will proceed; today, it is being done from another angle as well."
She further added, "Whether it is murder or not, the court will decide, but she has been driven in whatever way to die. I often blame women, also because somewhere women also carry forward this condition of theirs and then apply it to their daughters or their daughters-in-law... unless this mindset changes, the society will not change... women should come forward... what happens in this case remains to be seen, but we sincerely hope and pray that Twisha gets the justice she deserves."
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:05:43 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Why has the case drawn national attention?
The case has drawn national attention following allegations of delays in registering the FIR, inconsistencies in the initial post-mortem examination, questions over the handling of CCTV footage, and claims of influence in the probe. The investigation is currently being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:04:24 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: What is the case?
Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida who married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, barely five months after her wedding. Her family has accused Samarth and his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment, mental and physical torture, and murder. The accused family has denied the allegations and maintained that Twisha died by suicide.
- Mon, 25 May 2026 10:02:54 am
Twisha Sharma SC hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to take up case today
The Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday a suo motu case concerning the death of 32-year-old actor-model Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh, amid mounting allegations of institutional bias, procedural irregularities and possible lapses in the investigation.