Twist in Telangana election results, BJP's Reddy, not Congress's Revanth Reddy set to upset CM KCR

In a new twist to the Telangana assembly election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Venkata Ramana Reddy went past state Congress chief Revanth Reddy and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to lead the race from the Kamareddy Assembly Constituency on Sunday.

As per the Election Commission of India data, Venkata Ramana Reddy was leading by 3,514 votes against his closest rival KCR (46,780 votes). Revanth Reddy, who was leading the race after initial rounds of vote counting, is now trailing at third with 45,419 votes.

The Kamareddy assembly constituency, located around 120 km away from Hyderabad, has become the hotspot of this election in Telangana, as it is witnessing a triangle battle among BRS supremo and chief minister KCR, his challenger Congress state unit chief, and the K Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Meanwhile, thanking senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Revanth Reddy on Sunday said it is the party's responsibility to fulfil Telangana people’s aspirations after forming the government in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the Congress’s victory is dedicated to Telangana martyrs. He welcomed the BRS Working president’s wishes to the Congress party on its victory, and said he expects the BRS's cooperation in giving good governance to the people.

