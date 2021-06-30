Twitter gets NCW notice for removal of ‘pornographic’ content from its platform within a week

Twitter India on Wednesday received a notice from the National Commission for Women (NCW) which asked the platform to remove all pornographic and obscene content within a week. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Delhi Police commissioner seeking investigation into the matter and has asked authorities to take legal action. The letter said that the NCW took suo motu cognisance of several profiles on Twitter which were found to be sharing “pornographic content”.

The NCW in its notice said that complaints were lodged regarding the pornographic content earlier but said that the tech giant failed to take any action. Sharma in her letter said that the NCW feels ‘disturbed’ that despite such content violating India’s laws as well as Twitter’s policies there has been no action. The letter said that posts sharing such content have been shared with Twitter.

“The commission has shared with Twitter details of a few profiles sharing pornographic content on Twitter and has directed to remove all such content within one week. The platform has also been asked to communicate action taken within 10 days,” the letter said.

“The Commission is disturbed by the fact that despite knowing of the availability of such banned content which not only violates Indian laws but also Twitter's own policy. no action has been taken till date towards removing them,” the letter further said.

The NCW’s move comes after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against the tech giant for allegedly failing to curb child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter. Delhi Police has asked Twitter to remove the pornographic content and share details of accounts which circulated it on the microblogging site.