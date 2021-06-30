Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Twitter gets NCW notice for removal of ‘pornographic’ content from its platform within a week
india news

Twitter gets NCW notice for removal of ‘pornographic’ content from its platform within a week

The NCW in its notice said that complaints were lodged regarding the pornographic content earlier but said that the tech giant failed to take any action.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Sharma in her letter said that the NCW feels ‘disturbed’ that despite such content violating India’s laws as well as Twitter’s policies there has been no action.(Reuters)

Twitter India on Wednesday received a notice from the National Commission for Women (NCW) which asked the platform to remove all pornographic and obscene content within a week. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Delhi Police commissioner seeking investigation into the matter and has asked authorities to take legal action. The letter said that the NCW took suo motu cognisance of several profiles on Twitter which were found to be sharing “pornographic content”.

Jaishankar calls for debate on responsibility, accountability of Big Tech firms

The NCW in its notice said that complaints were lodged regarding the pornographic content earlier but said that the tech giant failed to take any action. Sharma in her letter said that the NCW feels ‘disturbed’ that despite such content violating India’s laws as well as Twitter’s policies there has been no action. The letter said that posts sharing such content have been shared with Twitter.

“The commission has shared with Twitter details of a few profiles sharing pornographic content on Twitter and has directed to remove all such content within one week. The platform has also been asked to communicate action taken within 10 days,” the letter said.

“The Commission is disturbed by the fact that despite knowing of the availability of such banned content which not only violates Indian laws but also Twitter's own policy. no action has been taken till date towards removing them,” the letter further said.

The NCW’s move comes after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against the tech giant for allegedly failing to curb child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter. Delhi Police has asked Twitter to remove the pornographic content and share details of accounts which circulated it on the microblogging site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter national commission for women
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts

Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP