Twitter India head quizzed by Delhi Police on May 31 over 'Congress toolkit': Report

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari was questioned by the Delhi Police on May 31 in connection with an alleged "Congress toolkit" against the central government, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Although no details of the interrogation were provided, the development comes as the latest in a series of charges that the central government has raised against Twitter India over compliance with information technology laws in the country.

Twitter had earlier tagged some posts on an alleged Congress "toolkit" against the central government as "manipulated media", to which the Union ministry of electronics and information technology objected. The Delhi Police had earlier sent a notice to Twitter India, seeking an explanation from the microblogging platform to explain the rationale and share all the information on how it described the toolkit as manipulated media. The cops also visited Twitter India offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi, and Gurgaon on May 24 with the notice.

The central government has reasoned that since the case is still pending investigation before a law enforcement agency, Twitter has to remove the "manipulated media" tag.

Meanwhile, Twitter has lost its 'intermediary' status in India, meaning the platform can be directly held accountable under Indian law for posts published on the social media network. Since the central government has taken away its 'intermediary' status, Twitter is no more considered just a platform hosting content from various users but will now be held directly responsible as a publisher for the posts on its platform and will be liable for punishment over "unlawful content" under any law, including IT Act, as also the penal laws of the country. It will no longer be protected from penal action under Section 79 of the IT Act, which absolves social media firms of liability for third-party content.





