Twitter India MD files caveat in SC over Ghaziabad case

Twitter India managing director (MD) Manish Maheshwari on Monday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, anticipating an appeal by Uttar Pradesh Police against the relief granted to him by Karnataka high court last week in connection with a probe into the Loni assault case.

Through his caveat, the Twitter official urged the top court to hear him before passing any order and be served a copy of any petition moved by Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier summoned Maheshwari for questioning in connection with an allegedly misleading video of an elderly Muslim man being assaulted in Loni area of Ghaziabad district. The firm was also issued a second notice by Ghaziabad police to seek “account details” of the suspects accused by the police of posting and promoting the video.

Last week, the high court granted interim protection from arrest to the Twitter official, saying that the police could “communicate” with Maheshwari through “virtual mode” and that he need not appear before them in person.

Maheshwari, who stays in Bengaluru, was initially asked by the Uttar Pradesh Police to appear as a witness but later, was served another notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that seeks appearance of a person named in a complaint. Maheshwari anticipated arrest pursuant to issue of the fresh summons.

This is Maheshwari’s second brush with the law in recent weeks. In late May, he was questioned by the Delhi police’s special cell over the company tagging the post of BJP leader Sambit Patra “manipulated media”.