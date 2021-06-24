Twitter India MD to appear before Ghaziabad cops today, 11 questions ready for him: Report

Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari will appear before the Ghaziabad Police in connection with a video of a victim of a purported hate crime, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. The comoany had denied any role in the video going viral Maheshwari offered to join the pobe through video conference. But the Ghaziabad Police sent fresh summons on Tuesday asking the Twitter India MD to appear before it.

“Clarification given by you is inappropriate. Being the MD of Twitter in India, you are the representative of the company. Therefore, you are bound by the Indian law to cooperate in the investigation,” the notice sent by the police said.

Maheshwari is expected to visit at Loni Kotwali along with his lawyer at 10.30am, Livehindustan reported.

It further said that the police have prepared a list of 11 questions for Maheshwari, including the one about failure to remove the controversial video. The police will also ask about the number of complaints against the video and what action the micro-blogging platform has taken, according to Livehindustan.

The police on June 17 sent a set of summons over to the social media company over a video that went viral and seemed to show a hate crime targeting a Muslim man in Ghaziabad, and was amplified as such, but which the state’s police has subsequently claimed was not a communal incident.

HT has seen a copy of the summons, which cites Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) seeking the appearance of a person who has been named in a complaint. This section gives cops more authority to demand the presence of a person. The first notice was sent citing Section 160 of the criminal procedure code, which allows the police the ability to question any person who they believe may be aware of facts related to a complaint.

The video being probed by the Ghaziabad Police shows a 72-year-old Muslim man being beaten up and his attackers chopping his beard. The police said the incident was not communal but a personal dispute of the victim with the suspects. However, the victim’s family has alleged a religion angle.

The video surfaced on June 14 and a complaint against Twitter and several journalists was lodged at Loni Border police station on June 15.