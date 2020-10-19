Twitter lands in hot water after J-K displayed as territory of China

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 11:18 IST

Twitter was caught in a storm on Sunday after Jammu and Kashmir was shown as a part of China during a live broadcast by a journalist at a war memorial in Leh, the capital of Ladakh.

Nitin Gokhale, author and national security analyst, started the live broadcast on Twitter from the Hall of Fame, a memorial for soldiers who lost their lives fighting for the country. The location tag displayed in the video was marked ‘Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Republic of China.’ Twitter users, including Gokhale himself, immediately pointed out the error by tagging the official handles of Twitter and Twitter India. However, there have been no replies from either account regarding the matter.

“Twitter folks, I just did a live from the Hall of Fame. Giving Hall of Fame as the location and guess what it is saying Jammu & Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China! Are you guys nuts?” Gokhale tweeted following his live broadcast. He had also asked other users to tag the location as Hall of Fame, Leh and go live on Twitter.

Gokhale, the editor-in-chief of Strat News Global, is visiting areas along the northern border areas and recently had tweeted about his trip. His visit included locations like the newly built Atal Tunnel on the Leh-Manali highway and Shinkula Pass.

Some other users tried uploading images and live broadcasts with their location tagged as Leh. However, the observations were similar and the Hall of Fame in Leh was displayed as part of China.

Kanchan Gupta, a fellow of the Observer Research Foundation, also commented about the issue. “So @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People’s Republic of #China . If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law? Gupta tweeted.

This comes after a day when users of Xiaomi phones in India complained that the device didn’t display weather reports for places in Arunachal Pradesh. Popular gadget reviewer Gaurav Chaudhary, who owns the Technical Guruji channel on YouTube, pointed out the issue following which many users reported the same.

The two incidents also come at a time amid border tensions between India and China.