Twitter war breaks out between Cong, BJP over fraud case

The Congress in Karnataka on Sunday criticised the health minister for holding a press conference on the raging Bitcoin scandal that comes under the home department’s purview.

“Should HM mean home minister or health minister? Why is the health minister holding press conferences about the Bitcoin issue when the home ministry (department) should have done it? Will the home minister come tomorrow and give information on the state’s Covid vaccination?” Priyank Kharge, the Congress legislator from Chittapur and former state minister wrote in his Twitter handle.

His statements come after Karnataka’s health and family welfare minister, Dr K Sudhakar, on Saturday addressed a press conference about the Bitcoin scandal which has taken several twists and turns ever since Congress leader Siddaramaih first spoke about it earlier this month.

The Congress has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to bury the truth with its investigation rather than unearth it.

Though Siddaramaiah or the Congress have not directly named anyone in the alleged scam, they have hinted at possibility of powerful leaders within the BJP, senior officials and others as being involved in the alleged scam.

A hacker named Srikrishna or Sriki is at the heart of the alleged scandal who the investigating authorities had arrested in another case nearly four years ago.

It is alleged that Sriki was used to purchase Bitcoin, a crypto currency, to launder money gotten from corruption, bribes, transfers and hide ill-gotten wealth by powerful political leaders.

“For someone under the constant shadow, it is not surprising that @PriyankKharge lacks common sense about the basic fact that a cabinet minister also has collective responsibility & often speaks on behalf of the govt. This is Congress leaders’ level of ignorance!” Sudhakar hit back in a two-part post on Twitter.

Sudhakar said there was no reason why he, as a cabinet minister, could not speak on the issue.

Karnataka chief minister Basvaraj Bommai had said he tried to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue but that the latter had said that there no need for the same and instead the former should focus on working for the benefit of the people.

“Bitcoin Scam is big. But Bitcoin Scam Cover-up is much bigger. Because it has to cover up someone’s fake big ego,” Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

The BJP has rubbished the claims made the Congress and counter-alleged that it was leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party who were actually involved in the scam.

“When he worked as a Minister of IT and later as Min of Social Welfare, did Priyank confine his comments to his departments or speak about other matters as well? Congress must know that BJP will not tolerate & continue to expose their allegations and lies on Bitcoin issue,” Sudhakar said.

BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu, Prathap Simha, on Sunday hit back at Kharge with sexist remarks for calling the former a “paper Lion”. Simha means Lion in Kannada.

“The person, who is making such statements against me, what is this little Kharge’s name? You won’t know if it is a man or a woman. That’s because this is Rajiv Gandhi’s daughter’s name,” Simha said, referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.