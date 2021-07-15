Twitter withdraws Fleets feature, says will try ‘bigger and bolder things’

Twitter on Wednesday said it would be withdrawing its Fleets feature starting August 3 as there has been no “increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets.”

“We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts. We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable … but… we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped,” Twitter said in a statement.

It added that Twitter was still evolving and trying “bigger and bolder things” to serve the public conversation.

“A number of these updates, like Fleets, are speculative and won’t work out. We’ll be rigorous, evaluate what works, and know when to move on and focus elsewhere,” it said adding that “continuous evolving of approaches and winding down features every once in while” are some big steps that Twitter won’t hesitate to take.

Fleets feature was introduced in November last year with which users could post full-screen photos, videos, or plain text as “fleeting thoughts” that would last for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, following the decision, netizens reacted to the decision with most welcoming the move.

“This makes a lot of sense and I’m glad Twitter dares to remove a feature. Too many software products end up with a ton of garbage of old features,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another user taking a jibe at Twitter, quote tweeted Twitter’s announcement saying, ” Sometimes, life doesn’t go the way, we want it to go. But there is nothing we can do about it, so we have to follow along in its sick twisted game.”

While Twitter said they were also working on “some new stuff”, Twitter users were seen pushing for the introduction of an edit button and suggesting withdrawal of the topic option.

While a user said, “don’t give us an edit button (reverse)”, another user tweeted, “Thank you for getting out the fleets. It’s better to just stop feeding us the topics we don’t want to see in our timeline... I (should) only see what I want to see. I am too tired of closing each topic that appears on my timeline even when I have muted it.”

Another user said that it was high time to introduce an edit button, but with an option to track changes, “so we can see what the actual first tweet was, to hold people accountable.”

Some people also requested Twitter to reconsider its Fleet withdrawal decision as it would affect people who “advertised” their products through fleets.

A user wrote, “Twitter is ending Fleets?!?! NOOO, I built my entire start-up business around Fleets, and now it’s ending?!?! I’M RUINED.”

Another user said, “They (fleets) were helping my business tweets reach more people. Had quite a few inquiries due to my fleets. They will be missed.”