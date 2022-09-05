Twitterati applauds Hijab-clad students' cheerful Onam dance | Watch

Hijab-clad students animatedly celebrating Onam at a school in Kerala has won the hearts of social media users and is now going viral after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor liked one of the tweets.

After being suspended for the previous two years due to the Covid-19 epidemic, Onam is being celebrated with fervour and intensity across the southern state this year.

A video shared by a Twitter user, Ashok Swain, whose Twitter bio says he is a professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, shows several Hijab-clad girls dressed in sarees enthusiastically dancing with their classmates during Onam festivities at Wandoor's Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

"Onam being celebrated by Hijab-wearing Muslim girls in a school in Kerala - Onam is harvesting festival of people of Kerala, not of Hindus only as Hindu right-wing claims!"

Several others joined Swain to applaud the video, with some comparing it to the controversy in neighbouring Karnataka earlier this year when Muslim girls wearing the headgear were denied entry into some institutions.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name of Comrade Mahabali, wrote, "Onam celebration at Wandoor higher secondary school, Malappuram. Dedicated to the low lives who says Onam is a Hindu festival and to our neighbour state that denied education to Hijab wearing girls."

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is one among the thousands who have liked this tweet.

The hijab controversy erupted in January when six Muslim girls at BB Hegde College in Kundapur in Udupi district were denied entry to classrooms after they started wearing headscarves.

(With inputs from agencies)

