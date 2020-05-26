e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two air travel control teams of Mumbai, Delhi airport quarantined after staff tests positive for Covid-19

Two air travel control teams of Mumbai, Delhi airport quarantined after staff tests positive for Covid-19

india Updated: May 26, 2020 16:53 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Two teams of air traffic controllers (ATCOs) in Delhi and Mumbai have been put under home quarantine from Tuesday after an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the daughter of an employee in the housekeeping department tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive.

An assistant general manager (AGM) of the AAI in Delhi tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. In Mumbai, an employee from the housekeeping department is suspected to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, after his daughter was infected last Saturday.

ATCOs, who help pilots navigate, are working on a weekly rotational basis in a bid to prevent mass Covid-19 infection. Mumbai and Delhi have 320 and 380 ATCOs, respectively. Each team has around 25 ATCOs.

The group (batch D) of ATCOs in Mumbai has been put under group quarantine from Tuesday.

“One of our housekeeping staff is suspected to be Covid-19 positive. His test report is expected by Tuesday evening. The team of ATCOs, who last worked with him, has been put under home quarantine from Tuesday,” said a senior Mumbai airport official.

“The housekeeping staff’s daughter tested Covid-19 positive last Saturday. Though the staff is asymptomatic, he underwent a test on the same day his daughter tested Covid-19 positive,” added the official.

“The AAI AGM is under home quarantine after his second test result showed him Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. He is running a mild fever. However, his wife has tested negative,” an AAI official said.

top news
Delhi greenlights 11 containment zones, finds new Covid-19 hotspots
Delhi greenlights 11 containment zones, finds new Covid-19 hotspots
‘Not personal property of UP’: Rahul Gandhi to CM Yogi on hiring workers
‘Not personal property of UP’: Rahul Gandhi to CM Yogi on hiring workers
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Delhi’s Covid-19 cases rise to 14,465, death toll goes up to 288
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
Flood alert for Assam, heavy rain likely in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
‘Found preaching’: Bhopal cops on family’s claim Briton illegally arrested
Hyundai in numbers: 806 showrooms open, 5,600 cars delivered post work restart
Hyundai in numbers: 806 showrooms open, 5,600 cars delivered post work restart
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In