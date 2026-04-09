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Two arms smugglers held in Uttarakhand, terror group Al Badr link under probe: Police

Two arms smugglers arrested in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar; Al-Badr link probed after ₹7 lakh transfer by OGW from Jammu and Kashmir

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 11:34 pm IST
By Amit Bathla, Dehradun
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Police have arrested two interstate weapon smugglers on Thursday in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar, allegedly linking them to the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Al-Badr, and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Uttarakhand police seize rifles, pistols and cartridges; 2 smugglers held as probe reveals suspected Al-Badr terror link

Investigators said they are probing a terror angle after police found that an over-ground worker (OGW) linked to Al-Badr had transferred about 7 lakh into the bank account of one of the arrested accused, who had supplied a weapon to him in 2021.

Police identified the accused as Harendra Singh alias Honey and Nikhil Verma alias Ranu, both 27, and residents of Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar. The accused are history-sheeters and are each facing at least five criminal cases.

Police recovered two rifles, one revolver, two country-made pistols and 344 cartridges, of which 215 are live, and seized their car.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Ganpati said on Wednesday that a joint checking drive was being carried out by a Special Operations Group (SOG) from Rudrapur and Sitarganj police station under Operation Prahar.

The SSP said that, following further questioning and technical analysis of their mobile numbers and bank accounts, several suspicious transactions were traced to accounts based in Jammu and Kashmir.

“An overground worker (OGW) linked to Al-Badr, Rehan Mir, a resident of Shopian, transferred about 7 lakh into the arrested accused’s bank account. In return, the accused stated he delivered a pistol to Mir in 2021. We, however, suspect that he may have delivered multiple weapons because of the large sum of money exchanged,” he said, adding that they have also detected multiple transactions into the accused’s account with another suspect from Jammu and Kashmir, but his identity is yet to be established.

“We will send a team to Jammu and Kashmir to gather information in this regard,” he said.

“Mir is facing a terror-related conspiracy case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in 2021. Honey is also wanted in the same case. We have informed the Delhi Police Special Cell about the arrest of Honey,” he said.

The SSP said if the terror angle is established, they will invoke UAPA sections in the Arms Act case registered against the accused.

 
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