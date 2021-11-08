Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two arrested for allegedly raping woman, trying to kill her in Assam’s Cachar

They were arrested by police on Sunday in Assam’s Cachar district 10 days after they were booked for allegedly attempting to kill a woman after raping her
Two people were arrested for allegedly raping a woman and for trying to kill her, in Assam’s Cachar district. (File photo)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 02:28 PM IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha

Two men were arrested on Sunday in Assam’s Cachar district 10 days after they were booked for allegedly attempting to kill a woman after raping her.

In her statement, the woman alleged the two barged into her house on October 25 and threatened to kill her son if she resisted. “They raped me... I... tried to escape when they attacked me with a sharp object. They tried to chop my head off but I escaped. I lost four fingers of my left hand. They ran away when I started screaming,” she said.

She alleged police initially did not want to register a case and later ignored it. “I went to the Dholai police station and registered the case on October 25 after a long argument with the police. But the police did not even ask the accused to come to the police station... The accused later threatened again to kill me. I had to run away... I am moving on the streets of Silchar town like a beggar because I have to feed my son.”

Sahabuddin, the officer in-charge of the police station, said they have arrested the two. He cited their initial probe and added the complainant’s husband remarried recently. “One of the two accused is the father of her husband’s second wife... the accused are saying that they are being framed, we are investigating the matter thoroughly because someone tried to kill the complainant with a sharp object.”

Sahabuddin said the accused will be produced before a court on Monday and added they will provide security to the complainant.

