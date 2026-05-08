Two arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in Kochi
Police officials said they were searching for the prime accused, Sanjay, a native of Aroor in Alappuzha district.
Two persons have been arrested after a three-member gang allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint near Ernakulam Junction Railway station, officials said on Friday.
The arrested accused were identified as Danish (26), a native of Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district, and Rahul (39), a native of Paravoor in Kollam district.
Police officials said they were searching for the prime accused, Sanjay, a native of Aroor in Alappuzha district.
According to police, the incident occurred on the night of May 5 when the victim was chatting with her friend near a closed hotel near Ernakulam Junction Railway station.
Officials said the accused approached them, attacked the victim's friend and then allegedly threatened the woman with a knife before sexually assaulting her.
Police said the accused also allegedly disrobed the victim during the attack.
However, the woman managed to escape from the spot and approached a nearby shop for help.
Police were informed immediately and shifted the victim to the police station.{{/usCountry}}
Police were informed immediately and shifted the victim to the police station.{{/usCountry}}
Officials said the accused were heavily drunk at the time of the incident and went into hiding soon after the attack.{{/usCountry}}
Officials said the accused were heavily drunk at the time of the incident and went into hiding soon after the attack.{{/usCountry}}
Police registered a case on May 6 under charges including rape, disrobing a woman, criminal intimidation and robbery.{{/usCountry}}
Police registered a case on May 6 under charges including rape, disrobing a woman, criminal intimidation and robbery.{{/usCountry}}
The two accused were later arrested in the city, while efforts are continuing to trace Sanjay, police said.{{/usCountry}}
The two accused were later arrested in the city, while efforts are continuing to trace Sanjay, police said.{{/usCountry}}
The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.{{/usCountry}}
The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.{{/usCountry}}