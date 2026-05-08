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Two arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in Kochi

Police officials said they were searching for the prime accused, Sanjay, a native of Aroor in Alappuzha district.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 12:38 pm IST
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Two persons have been arrested after a three-member gang allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint near Ernakulam Junction Railway station, officials said on Friday.

Police said the accused also allegedly disrobed the victim during the attack.(Unsplash/Representative)

The arrested accused were identified as Danish (26), a native of Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district, and Rahul (39), a native of Paravoor in Kollam district.

Police officials said they were searching for the prime accused, Sanjay, a native of Aroor in Alappuzha district.

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of May 5 when the victim was chatting with her friend near a closed hotel near Ernakulam Junction Railway station.

Officials said the accused approached them, attacked the victim's friend and then allegedly threatened the woman with a knife before sexually assaulting her.

Police said the accused also allegedly disrobed the victim during the attack.

However, the woman managed to escape from the spot and approached a nearby shop for help.

 
gang kochi
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Home / India News / Two arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in Kochi
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