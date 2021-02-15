Two associates of terror outfits LeT, TuM arrested in Kashmir

Police on Monday said that they arrested two associates of terror outfits during an operation in Budgam.

According to the police, the arrested persons were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Tehrik-ul-Mujahideen (TuM).

A police spokesman said a police team, along with 53 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two associates of proscribed terror outfits LeT and TuM.

“They have been identified as Sameer Ahmed Ittoo and Ubaid Ameen Mallah of Kulgam. Incriminating materials, including flags, banners and letter pads have been recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said.

He said that during the preliminary investigation,the police found that these persons were involved in grenade lobbying incidents in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir, and were also making posters, banners and flags of banned terror organisations on the directions of their handlers for distribution at various locations in central and south Kashmir.

“They were also actively involved in recruiting terrorists and overground workers with the aim to carry out terror activities in Budgam. A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Chadoora police station and further investigation has been initiated,” the spokesman added.