Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K's Rajouri
The Indian Army has organised a career counselling camp in the remote Budhal-Kandi belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said here on Monday.
The camp was organised at Samote village to educate the local youth on the 'Emergency Medical Technician Course', planned to be conducted under project Himayat in Jammu later this month, he said.
The Army has always been at the forefront of guiding the youth and empowering them to grab more employment opportunities and channelising their energy positively, the spokesman said.
"The counselling camp was aimed at spreading awareness amongst youth from far-flung areas about opportunities available to them under project Himayat and particularly for this course. A total of 34 boys benefited by attending the camp," he added.
He said the locals lauded the efforts of the Army for providing employment opportunities for the youth of the remote area.
"Such noble initiatives of the Army will go a long way in empowering the youth and will further strengthen the existing bond between Army and 'awam (people)'," the spokesman said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar police arrest bootleggers’ associates from Haryana in Muzaffarpur
- Police said some of influential traders of IMFL from Haryana are running a big alcohol smuggling racket across the country with political patronage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 cases in 188 districts in the last week: Union health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two associates of terror outfits LeT, TuM arrested in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33-yr-old woman in Assam hospitalised after acid attack, accused arrested
- The woman who sustained burn injuries on the left side of her face and left shoulder has been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi approves ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for Jalgaon victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created toolkit, say Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Rustom-2 UAV gets massive upgrade, will soar to 27,000 feet in April
- DRDO's hard push to Rustom-2 is seen in the context of the continuing efforts to indigenously produce cutting-edge military equipment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka? Surrender BPL cards or face action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP panchayat polls: Govt issues list of 75 seats under quota system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jalgaon accident: PM Modi approves ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for victims' kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From opposition in the country to global leaders, all come in support of Disha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN CM K Palaniswami says AIADMK always fulfilled poll promises unlike DMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers don’t want new laws, why isn’t PM Modi withdrawing them: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K's Rajouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Rupani could be in hospital for a week: Gujarat deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox