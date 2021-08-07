Two Bengal TMC leaders attacked in Tripura, BJP activists suspected

Two Trinamool Congress leaders were injured after their vehicle was attacked allegedly by BJP activists at Ambassa in Dhalai district on Saturday.

The incident occurred nearly 90 kilometres from Agartala.

According to the police, two people were injured due to an attack by unknown miscreants. The vehicle in which the Bengal TMC leaders were travelling was also damaged.

Reacting to the issue, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya said that they were moving towards Dharmanagar in North District when some BJP-backed miscreants attacked their vehicle and two West Bengal-based TMC leaders, Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta were injured in the incident.

“They attacked our vehicle with batons and also pelted stones. They are afraid of losing power in the 2023 Assembly polls,” Bhattacharya said.

Later, activists of both the political parties blocked the National Highway. Later, the police dispersed the mob by firing tear gas shells.

Some Trinamool Congress activists led by Subal Bhowmik, former BJP vice president, blocked roads protesting against the attack on a TMC party office, once again allegedly by BJP activists at Batarasi area in Dharmanagar on Friday night. Bhowmik, recently joined the Trinamool Congress.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, while returning from Dharmanagar after attending a few programmes, also got stranded due to the blockade. Later, his convoy took a different route towards Agartala.

Refuting the allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “Trinamool Congress is not a threat to us. So, why should our activists attack them? Our chief minister, who was returning from Dharmanagar, changed his route to Agartala as he wanted to avoid any untoward incident.”

Earlier, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s vehicle was attacked during his visit to the state.

Later, 23 members of I-PAC led by political strategist Prashant Kishore was booked and made to stay inside a hotel in Agartala for over 24 hours for violating Covid-19 norms.