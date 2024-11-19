Two bikers killed, dozens injured in vehicle pile-ups due to low visibility in western Uttar Pradesh

Smog-related accidents in expressways: Two bikers lost their lives, and nearly three dozen people were injured in multiple road accidents early on Tuesday as dense smog blanketed Noida and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh, severely impacting visibility. A thick fog on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway led to multiple collisions with a broken truck. (IANS/X)

A thick fog on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway led to multiple collisions with a broken truck. Several car occupants were injured and sent to Saifai Medical College, while one was admitted to Shikohabad Hospital, news agency IANS reported.

A victim of the crash recounted, “We couldn’t see anything. Our car hit another vehicle, and then three or four more cars crashed into ours.”

On the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, a truck collided with another due to low visibility, triggering a chain reaction. A bus travelling from Panipat to Mathura crashed into the stationary trucks, injuring around a dozen passengers who were rushed to the hospital. Police were deployed to the scene to clear the pile-up, NDTV reported.

In Firozabad, near Agra, six vehicles collided on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway after a pick-up truck broke down near Nasirpur. Drivers failed to spot the stalled vehicle due to the smog, leading to a pile-up of SUVs and other cars.

In Bulandshahr, a speeding truck rammed a bike on National Highway-34, killing Mansharam, a Mainpuri resident. Police have detained the truck driver, NDTV reported.

Another fatal accident occurred in Badaun, where an unidentified vehicle struck the bike of Santosh Singh, a teacher commuting to his school in Mau, leading to his death. Ten others sustained injuries in similar incidents in the region.

The accidents come as North India grapples with hazardous air quality, with pollution levels in the ‘severe plus’ category. The dense smog has created a health emergency in the National Capital Region (NCR), with residents reporting sore throats, headaches, and breathing difficulties. Authorities have urged people to remain indoors to minimise exposure to the toxic air.

Local police and administrations are on high alert as they manage the fallout from the hazardous conditions, which continue to threaten road safety and public health.