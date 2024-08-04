7 killed, 40 injured in car-bus collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Kanpur: At least seven people were killed and 40 others were injured after a car veered out of control, crossed the median, and crashed into a bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Sunday, officials said. Police said that both vehicles plunged approximately 20 feet down into a ravine near Usrahar in Etawah (Twitter Photo)

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district in the wee hours on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, following the collision, both vehicles plunged approximately 20 feet down into a ravine near Usrahar in Etawah.

Officials said that a team of police reached the spot after receiving information. As the vehicles fell into the gorge, the police personnel formed a human chain to rescue the injured and shifted the injured to the nearby hospitals.

Police said that the bus, with a Nagaland registration, was carrying 60 passengers and on its way to Delhi from Rae Bareli, while the car, which had a Kanauj registration, was going towards Agra from Lucknow.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Etawah, Sanjay Verma, said the accident took place after the car crossed into the opposite lane, leading to the collision.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash. Meanwhile, administrative officials are overseeing the medical treatment and support for the injured, said the SSP.