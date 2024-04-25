Two brothers die of ‘extreme malnutrition’ in Goa

Two brothers in their late twenties, a former engineer and a commerce graduate, were found dead in an apartment in Goa’s Margao and an autopsy indicated they may have died of malnutrition, police said on Thursday. The deaths came to light after police broke into a flat at Aquem-Margao on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

The deaths came to light after police broke into a flat at the Paradise Apartment at Aquem-Margao late on Wednesday, alerted by the father of the two men, who were living with their mother.

Officials described the bodies of the two men as having been in a state of extreme emaciation, and the mother was found unconscious at home and admitted to critical care at a local hospital.

South Goa Superintendent of Police Sunita Sawant said the post-mortem report confirmed the initial suspicions of “extreme malnutrition.” The viscera has been preserved for further examination, and the bodies have been handed over to relatives for final rites.

The father, a cloth merchant from Belgaum, Karnataka, was living separately but visited the family every few days. He told police that his wife and sons refused to let him inside or accept his provisions.

The elder sibling, a mechanical engineer, was 29 and his brother 27-year-old.

An uncle of the deceased suggested that unemployment-induced depression could have led to the tragedy. “Both the boys were well educated and unemployed. The elder son was a mechanical engineer, and the younger son was a commerce graduate. They were the kind who would not ask for anyone’s help,” he said.

The building is located close to the Masjid-e-Siddique mosque.

Neighbours and locals expressed shock and confusion, with one saying, “Over the last month, things didn’t seem right. No one was moving in and out of the flat.”

Police said the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear until the mother, who has a history of psychiatric illness, recovers enough to provide a statement.