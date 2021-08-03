Two BSF killed in militant ambush in Tripura; NLFT hand suspected

Two Border Security Force ( BSF) personnel were killed in a militant ambush in Dhalai district of Tripura on Tuesday morning. The deceased, sub inspector Bhuru Singh, and constable Raj Kumar, were on patrol near RC Nath Border outpost when the incident took place 90-odd kilometres from Agartala.

“Both of them were on their patrolling duty. We suspect the militants hiding in the area attacked and killed them. After the incident, the militants are likely to have crossed the Indo-Bangla international border,” said police deputy inspector general (law and order) Arindam Nath.

Police suspect banned militant group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) to be responsible for the ambush.

Also Read | TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee aims at Tripura in 2023, searches for ally in Oppn camp

A press communique by the BSF stated that there was an exchange of fire between the patrolling party and some militants in the border outpost area. In the incident, both Bhuru Singh and Raj Kumar sustained injuries and later, died.

“As per the blood strains available at the spot, militants have reportedly sustained some injuries. Both our martyrs have fought valiantly before succumbing to their injuries. Massive search operation has been launched in the area to nab the militants,” reads the BSF statement

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, “I strongly condemn the cowardly attack against our BSF personnel in Dhalai. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of our brave martyrs.”

Tripura shares an 856 kilometre international border with Bangladesh of which nearly 67 kilometres are yet to be fenced.

As per union home ministry, NLFT has been responsible for many violent activities that include 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians died between 2005-2015.