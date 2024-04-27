 Two CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2024 11:13 AM IST

Police said an India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area came under attack

Imphal: Two security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in an attack by unknown armed militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Saturday, people aware of the matter said. 

The militants allegedly fired at the CRPF camp and also hurled bombs (File Photo)
The militants allegedly fired at the CRPF camp and also hurled bombs (File Photo)

Police said an India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area came under attack. The militants allegedly fired at the camp and also hurled bombs in the wee hours of Saturday around 12.45am which continued for some time.

The deceased CRPF personnel have been identified as sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini.

Moreover, four security personnel belonging to B company of CRPF’s 128 Battalion deployed at the Naransena area were also injured in the attack.

The injured personnel have been identified as inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Hussain. 

They were rushed to the Bishnupur District Hospital and later shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, said police. 

Sharing a photo of the incident in a Facebook post, Imphal Free Press, an English daily in Manipur, wrote, “Two#CRPFpersonnel including a Sub Inspector killed, 2 injured in deadly attack by Kuki militants at #IRB post,#Naranseina in #Bishnupur district #Manipur in the wee hours today.”

News / India News / Two CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
