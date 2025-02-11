Two dead and four injured in a residential fire in Bolpur, West Bengal

Two people died and four others, including two children, suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out at a residential complex in West Bengal's Birbhum district, officials said. A fire broke out at a residential complex in the Birbhum region of West Bengal, killing two people and seriously injuring four others, including two children, according to officials.(AFP/representative)

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the five-storey building located in Bolpur area on Monday evening.

A fire tender reached the spot soon after being alerted, but was unable to control the flames, following which two more fire engines were pressed into service, they said.

Firefighters rescued several trapped residents by breaking an iron grill and using a tall ladder, the officials said.

The injured were rushed to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where two of them succumbed to injuries, an official of the medical facility said.

"The rescue operation is still underway. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Birbhum Superintendent of Police Amandeep said.