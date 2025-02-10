Big blackout in Gurugram after fire; arrange own power till Monday evening, RWAs told

Twenty-two residential societies which are home to thousands of families along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram are suffering a power outage since 8.40am on Sunday due to a major fire in the 220 kV grid station in Sector 107. The grid station after the fire in Gururgam on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The power supply was still not restored at the time of going to print. Among the affected residential societies are Sobha City, M3M Woodshire, Emaar Gurgaon Greens, Adani Oyster Greens, and Suncity Avenue 102. The affected sectors are 99, 102, 103, 107, 108 and 109.

“We are doing our best to restore electricity supply but we cannot say by when it will be restored. In the meantime we have asked developers and residents’ welfare associations to arrange alternative power sources such as backup diesel generators till Monday evening at least,” said an official of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on condition of anonymity.

BK Raghav, superintendent engineer (Gurugram) of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) Limited, said that a fault in a high-tension feeder of the 220kV substation resulted in the fire.

“One set of 220/33kV cable has been damaged from the fire. Senior HVPN officials including Gurugram division’s executive engineer Anil Malik were at the spot the whole day to monitor repair works,” he said, adding that repairs will continue for the whole night and supply is expected to be restored by Monday morning.

Gaurav Chaudhary, executive engineer ( Gurugram City division) of DHBVN, said that seven 11kV feeders suffered a breakdown due to the fault in the 220kV substation resulting in the large scale power outage.

“At least 22 societies or townships in sectors along the expressway are not getting power at present due to the outage. The power supply is expected to be restored by Monday morning,” he said. Chaudhary said that exact time of supply restoration will be communicated by HVPN.

Brigadier Anil Hooda (retd), president of the Resident Representative Committee of Sobha City in Sector 108, said that a fault in the substation triggered the fire, which quickly spread, damaging critical power cables and leading to the outage. “Such incidents highlight the urgent need for a robust emergency response plan and regular maintenance. Preventive measures must be put in place to avoid these failures, which not only disrupt lives but also pose serious safety risks.”

Affected areas

The blackout has disrupted internet, home security systems, and water supply pumps. Between the hot afternoon and cool evening, non-functional air conditioners and heaters add to residents’ discomfort.

The affected areas are: G-99 Plotted colony in Sector 99. In sector 102: Adani M2K, Joyville Shapoorji, Heritage Max, BPTP, Ocus Medley Mall, Emaar Imperial Garden, Suncity Avenue, ROF Aalyas, Satya Hive Mall, Emaar Gurgaon Greens. In Sector 103, Signature Grand IVA. In Sector 106 Godrej properties. In Sector 107: Signature (Solhera) and M3M Woodshire. In Sector 108: Experion Westerlies, Experion Heartsong, and Sobha High Rise. In Sector 109: Brisk Infrastructure, Chintel Serenity, and ATS Tourmaline. And Experion Windchant in in Sector 112.

Repeat blackouts, no plan for emergencies: Residents

Captain Sunil Pratap Singh, resident, Sobha City, said, “Power failures are frequent in the new sectors. Whenever grid supply is unavailable, condominiums are forced to rely on diesel generators, which are not only expensive but also highly polluting. This is a clear failure of DHBVN, as their maintenance and supervision are not up to the mark. A fire incident at a power station is extremely dangerous and could have had catastrophic consequences. The authorities must conduct regular inspections and upgrade the infrastructure to prevent such failures in the future. Residents cannot continue to bear the brunt of poor planning and maintenance.”

Shikha Parihar, a resident of Adani Oyster Greens in Sector 102, said, “Frequent power cuts have become a norm here. Whenever the grid fails, we are forced to rely on diesel generators (DG), which is not only expensive but also harmful to the environment. The lack of proper maintenance and supervision by DHBVN is evident. A fire at a grid station can be extremely hazardous, and it is shocking that such an incident was not prevented,” she said.

“The entire society has been on DG power since morning. This is extremely costly, and the pollution levels rise significantly. Power supply restoration must be expedited,” said Jagdeep Sheoran, a resident of Emaar Gurgaon Greens in Sector 102.

Akshay Gupta, general secretary of Suncity Avenue 102 RWA, said a dedicated fire station on the Dwarka Expressway was needed to handle such emergencies. “Residents have been demanding a fire station for years yet no action has been taken. Had there been a local fire station, response time could have been reduced, potentially preventing the extensive damage to the grid,” he added.

Demands for long-term solutions

Residents are demanding structural improvements to the power infrastructure, better oversight of maintenance work, and faster response times from authorities. Many said that the current crisis could have been avoided if preventive measures had been in place.

As DHBVN continues its restoration efforts, affected families are urging authorities to take long-term steps to ensure such large-scale outages do not recur. The power crisis on Dwarka Expressway has once again raised concerns over the reliability of electricity infrastructure in Gurugram’s rapidly expanding residential sectors.