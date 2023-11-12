Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two die after Delhi-bound train at 130 kmph stops with sudden jolt

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Nov 12, 2023 03:31 PM IST

Two die as Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express stops suddenly after overhead electric wire snaps in Jharkhand.

Two passengers died on Saturday following a sudden jolt after a Delhi-bound train stopped as an overhead electric wire snapped in Jharkhand's Koderma district, East Central Railway officials said.

The train was running at a speed of 130 kmph when the accident occurred.(Representative image)

The accident occurred near Parsabad between Gomoh and Koderma railway stations at 12.05 pm as the driver of Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express applied the emergency brake to stop the train after the overhead electric wire fell on it, they said.

"As electric supply stopped all of a sudden, emergency brake was applied to stop the train, and two persons died due to jerk," Senior Divisional Commerce Manager of Dhanbad Railway Division Ameresh Kumar said.

The train was running at a speed of 130 kmph when the accident occurred.

Train movement on the grand chord line under the Dhanbad Railway Division of ECR resumed after over four hours of halt following the accident in the Koderma-Gomoh section, he said.

The Purushottam Express was brought to Gomoh by a diesel engine from the accident spot and sent to Delhi by an electric engine, he said.

After getting information, Dhanbad Railway Division Manager KK Sinha along with senior officials reached the spot.

