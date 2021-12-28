Two fake doctors held for molesting pregnant woman in hospital in Tripura

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:26 IST

Tripura police on Monday arrested two men who allegedly masqueraded as doctors and molested a pregnant woman at a hospital of Kailasahar in Unakoti district.

The two men identified as Raju Das (29) and Abhi Das (35) were remanded in judicial custody by a court.

Police said that the incident took place early Sunday morning in the hospital where the patient was admitted. The two fake doctors entered her room and allegedly molested her. When the woman resisted and cried for help, they to escape from the hospital. Later, the patient’s husband lodged complaint at Kailasahar Women Police Station.

“The woman’s husband lodged complaint on Sunday evening on the basis of which we took case under Section 354(B) and 417 of Indian Penal Code. Both of them were absconding after the incident. We arrested them today and forwarded to court. We are investigating the matter,” said Kailasahar Women Police Station officer in-charge Rinki Debbarma.