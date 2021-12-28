e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two fake doctors held for molesting pregnant woman in hospital in Tripura

Two fake doctors held for molesting pregnant woman in hospital in Tripura

The two men allegedly molested the woman early Sunday morning and escaped when she resisted and shouted for help.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:26 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
HIndustan Times, Agartala
The two men were arrested a day after the alleged offence.
The two men were arrested a day after the alleged offence.(Representational image)
         

Tripura police on Monday arrested two men who allegedly masqueraded as doctors and molested a pregnant woman at a hospital of Kailasahar in Unakoti district.

The two men identified as Raju Das (29) and Abhi Das (35) were remanded in judicial custody by a court.

Police said that the incident took place early Sunday morning in the hospital where the patient was admitted. The two fake doctors entered her room and allegedly molested her. When the woman resisted and cried for help, they to escape from the hospital. Later, the patient’s husband lodged complaint at Kailasahar Women Police Station.

“The woman’s husband lodged complaint on Sunday evening on the basis of which we took case under Section 354(B) and 417 of Indian Penal Code. Both of them were absconding after the incident. We arrested them today and forwarded to court. We are investigating the matter,” said Kailasahar Women Police Station officer in-charge Rinki Debbarma.

tags
top news
Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
‘BJP trying to break spine of Bengali culture...’: Mamata Banerjee
‘BJP trying to break spine of Bengali culture...’: Mamata Banerjee
Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on boosting ‘multifaceted bilateral’ ties
Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on boosting ‘multifaceted bilateral’ ties
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In