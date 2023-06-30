Two killed in reactor explosion at pharma unit in Visakhapatnam

Two persons are feared killed in reactor explosion at Sahiti Pharma unit at Achyutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

Smoke billowing out of the reactor plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.(Screengrab from sourced video)

Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Many people are feared trapped inside as thick plumes of smoke were billowing in the area.The fire was caused due to a sudden reactor blast, according to the Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli Murali Krishna, ANI reported.District Fire Officer, Lakshman Rao, told ANI that eight fire tenders rushed to the spot and four more are on the way.

“The accident occurred during solvent recovery at Sahitya Pharma Industry in Achuthapuram. 35 workers were working in the industry at the time of the accident. Seven people were injured in this accident. Unfortunately, two people died in this accident. ₹25 lakh compensation on behalf of the state government to those who died in the accident...,” state Industries Minister Amarnath said.

Andhra Pradesh govt announced ₹25 lakh ex-gratia each for next kin of those deceased.

