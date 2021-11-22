Two former Uttarakhand chief ministers meet, spark speculation

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday met Harish Rawat of the opposition Congress and fuelled speculation ahead of the assembly elections due early next year. The meeting came months after the BJP leader was removed as the Uttarakhand chief minister in March.

The two posted photographs of their meeting on Facebook and said they met to ask about each other’s well-being. “It was nice to see Trivendra Singh Rawat in an enthusiastic mood,” wrote the Congress leader. Trivendra Singh Rawat wrote the two met after a long interval. “There has been an improvement in his health after recovering from Covid-19. When asked about his health, he replied in his style-- ‘I am healthy’.”

Political analyst S M A Kazmi said the BJP leader has been unhappy with his party since he was asked to step down as the chief minister. “He is also being given somewhat less importance by the party leadership. Meeting Harish Rawat and then posting its photographs on Facebook was an attempt to show his clout...”

M M Semwal, a political science professor at Garhwal Central University, ruled out the possibility of Trivendra Singh Rawat joining Congress and called the meeting a pressure tactic. “It is visible that he is not being given enough importance in the party. Hence, by meeting Harish Rawat and then sharing photographs on his Facebook, he is in a way trying to send a message that he is not weak if they assume him to be so and has options...”

The BJP leader could not be contacted for comments but Harish Rawat tried to play down the speculation. “It was a very informal meeting. I was visiting a physiotherapy centre in Dehradun on Sunday evening where Trivendra came to meet me as he lives in the nearby area. We had a healthy informal conversation in which we asked about each other’s health and well-being. Despite being from rival parties, we should not lose mutual respect.”

