Free pilgrimage for Uttarakhand senior citizens if AAP comes to power: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that if AAP is elected to power in Uttarakhand, it will provide free pilgrimage services for senior citizens of the state just like a similar service provided by the AAP government in Delhi

Kejriwal made the announcement during his one-day visit to Haridwar where he also held a road show.

The AAP chief said that Uttarakhand is a religious hub and AAP will make it the spiritual capital of the country and people of Uttarakhand need to get free pilgrimage services to various shrines located in the country.

“The AAP government in Uttarakhand will provide senior citizens free pilgrimage facilities to Ramjanma Bhoomi in Ayodhya for Hindus, Ajmer Sharif for Muslims and Kartarpur Sahib pilgrimage for Sikhs residing in Uttarakhand. Monthly stipend will be provided to unemployed, 80% reservation in jobs will be for locals, one lakh jobs will be provided within 6 months of AAP’s coming to power. Also, to check hill migration a separate migration department will be formed in Uttarakhand,” said Kejriwal.

Lashing out at BJP and Congress for hoodwinking the people of the hill state, Kejriwal urged people to vote for AAP in the 2022 assembly polls. He said people will see a huge positive change in development work, time-bound completion of projects, corruption-free governance which the BJP-Congress just claim in poll manifestos but fail to convert them into governance.

Interacting with auto rickshaw drivers at a city hotel, the Delhi CM said that in Delhi a major contribution in AAP coming to power thrice is due to the support of auto rickshaw drivers and lower strata of society who have been neglected by political parties.

Kejriwal also took an auto ride later, with auto rickshaw drivers, local vendors, shopkeepers, local people, pilgrims and tourists trying to click pictures and interact with the AAP leader.

A large number of party activists and local people thronged the roadshow of Kejriwal with people lining up on both sides of the road from Parshu Ram, Old Ranipur tri- intersection, Chandracharya square till Shankar Ashram intersection.

On Kejriwal’s visit and the crowd that accompanied him during the roadshow, Congress national general secretary Harish Rawat said that Kejriwal is just making announcements but in reality he should fulfil similar announcements made to people of Delhi.

BJP district general secretary Vikas Tiwari questioned whether the Aam Aadmi Party had any major face in Uttarakhand. “They don’t have party cadre in all the thirteen districts and they make unrealistic claims of contesting in all 70 segments. Will the Delhi CM and deputy Delhi CM be their faces or crowd pullers in Uttarakhand too? It is BJP which will win 60 plus seats, even Congress is nowhere near us forget AAP,” he said

This is Kejriwal’s third visit to the hill state this year. During his visit to Nainital district in September, Kejriwal had announced that if AAP is elected to power in the state, it will provide employment in every household of the state (Har Ghar Rozgar) and ₹5000 stipend till the youth don’t get jobs. He had also announced that AAP will provide 1 lakh government jobs within six months of coming to power in the state.

On August 17, when Kejriwal had visited the state, he had announced the name of Col Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) as the chief ministerial face of the party for the 2002 assembly polls in the state. He had also announced that AAP will make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital for Hindus across the world. Earlier on July 11, when Kejriwal had visited the state, he had announced 300 units of free electricity for the people in the state, if AAP is elected to power next year.