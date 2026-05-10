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Two gelatin sticks found near PM Modi's venue in Bengaluru, one detained

Modi was in Bengaluru and had gone to Art of Living Centre on Kanakapura Road near Kaggalipura to commemorate its 45th foundation day.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 03:58 pm IST
PTI |
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Two gelatin sticks were recovered from a roadside near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's venue on the outskirts of Bengaluru, prompting heightened security measures and a police investigation into the source of the explosives.

Photo for representation(PTI)

Police said the gelatin sticks were found during routine security checks near Tataguni in Kaggalipura police station limits, not far from a route linked to the Prime Minister's movement schedule.

Modi was in Bengaluru and had gone to Art of Living Centre on Kanakapura Road near Kaggalipura to commemorate its 45th foundation day.

"On Sunday morning, before the PM's arrival, during the checking, two gelatine sticks were found on the side of a footpath, nearly three kilometres away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is on," a police statement said.

The recovery triggered an immediate alert among security agencies, with police, bomb disposal squads and forensic personnel rushing to the spot for examination of the explosive materials.

 
modi bengaluru police security
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