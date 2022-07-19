Two Go First planes grounded by aviation regulator DGCA after engine snags

Two Go First flights were grounded by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday after facing engine-related issues, officials said.

The Go First aircraft A320 registered as VT-WGA operating as G8-386 from Mumbai to Leh on Tuesday diverted to Delhi as its engine No.2 EIU (engine interface unit) fault.

Another A320 Neo aircraft registered at VT- WJG that was flying from Srinagar to Delhi had to return to Srinagar. The flight G8 6202 that took off at 11:40am on Tuesday turned back due to the engine 2’s exhaust gas temperature (EGT) overlimit.

Arun Kumar, director general of DGCA said, “We are investigating and, in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and will fly only when cleared by DGCA.”

GoAir is yet to release a statement on the matter.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month.

Over the last three days, union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

With inputs from PTI.