Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Two govt officials deployed to help evacuees, says Karnataka CM
india news

Two govt officials deployed to help evacuees, says Karnataka CM

, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan, who is also the nodal officer for Ukraine returnees said, 49 students hailing from Karnataka have returned as of now, including four on Tuesday afternoon.
Karnataka revenue minister R. Ashoka welcomes students after being evacuated from Ukraine due to the Ukraine-Russia war, at Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru on February 27. (ANI)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said efforts are on to bring back Kannadigas from war-ravaged Ukraine and two officials have been deployed at Mumbai and New Delhi to help the state’s people arriving from Ukraine reach their homes without any hassle.

“The students who are in the north-eastern part of Ukraine are facing problems. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been requested to make arrangements for their food and shelter and guide them to safety,” Bommai told reporters.

The Chief Minister said the Romania-Ukraine border is getting crowded and a request has been made to make separate arrangements for Kannadigas.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan, who is also the nodal officer for Ukraine returnees said, 49 students hailing from Karnataka have returned as of now, including four on Tuesday afternoon.

He also said three facilitation counters manned by senior officers of the state government have been opened at New Delhi Airport, Mumbai Airport and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to coordinate and guide students to their respective destinations.

RELATED STORIES

The state government is facilitating smooth transit from Mumbai and Delhi airports and also funding the air tickets for all stranded students (hailing from Karnataka) arriving from Ukraine to their respective destinations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP